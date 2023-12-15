SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

GHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The company has a market capitalization of $387.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.68%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

