SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,102 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 557,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,320,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,375. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $986.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

