SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 19,907 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

