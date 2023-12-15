SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $211.98. 119,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

