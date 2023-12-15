SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 229 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. 864,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,771. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

