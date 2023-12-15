SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 231 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. 2,290,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.