SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,548 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,157. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.70 and a twelve month high of $218.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $200.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

