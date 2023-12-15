SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 807 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. 3,554,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,213,678. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

