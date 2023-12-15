S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $437.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.58. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $441.67.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

