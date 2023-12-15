SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.49. 895,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $165.84 and a one year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

