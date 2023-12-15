SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,621,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,636 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 670,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,567,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 102,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

