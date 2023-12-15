SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIB. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $470,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

