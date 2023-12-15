SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $84,713,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 195,478 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 12,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,809. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $82.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.