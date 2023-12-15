SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $507.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $508.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

