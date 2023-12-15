SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.03

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.03 and last traded at $143.90, with a volume of 64998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.58.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Iowa State Bank grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

