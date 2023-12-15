State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE:STT opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in State Street by 25.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

