Status Market Cap Hits $168.89 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $168.89 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,660.62 or 1.00037354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012427 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003612 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,231,525 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,231,524.941378 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04372602 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $6,036,127.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

