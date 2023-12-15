Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

STLD opened at $119.13 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

