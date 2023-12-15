Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.94

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 5422081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,047,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

