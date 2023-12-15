StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 35.4 %
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
About Impac Mortgage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.