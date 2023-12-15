StockNews.com Downgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

