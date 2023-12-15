StockNews.com Downgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Miller Industries stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.