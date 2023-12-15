StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.20.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
