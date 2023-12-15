StockNews.com Upgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.