Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

STRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Strategic Education by 140.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Strategic Education by 88.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

