Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.48. 12,542,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,055,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

