Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 617,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305,816. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.