Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,253. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.93 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.60.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

