Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,261. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

