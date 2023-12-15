Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 196,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,696. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.