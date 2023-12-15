Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 258,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.