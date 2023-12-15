Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 151,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,567. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.