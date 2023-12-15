Substratum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $10.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.52 or 1.00018931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012516 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00022584 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.