Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

RUN stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.49. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock worth $265,501 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 237.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

