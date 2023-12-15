Susquehanna Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $252.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $257.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,210.63, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.