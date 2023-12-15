Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 8,308 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $48,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $148.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

