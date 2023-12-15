Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 66,656 Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VFMO stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.66.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.