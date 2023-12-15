Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 465,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

