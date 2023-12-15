Symmetry Partners LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.29 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

