Symmetry Partners LLC Has $18.80 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 717,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,884 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,087,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

