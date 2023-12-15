Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.36. 215,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,564. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.97.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

