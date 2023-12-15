Systelligence LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,525 shares during the quarter. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLBL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,185 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1691 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

