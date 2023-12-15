Systelligence LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.5% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 908,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,919. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.