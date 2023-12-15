Systelligence LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIVR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 145,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

