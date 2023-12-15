Systelligence LLC Invests $16.68 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after acquiring an additional 186,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $276.36. 278,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,469. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

