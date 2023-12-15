Systelligence LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,787,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 274,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.57.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

