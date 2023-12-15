Systelligence LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,555. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $98.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

