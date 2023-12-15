Systelligence LLC Sells 189,245 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $80.43. 328,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

