Systelligence LLC Sells 9,738 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 59,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,022. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

