Systelligence LLC Takes $10.80 Million Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,000. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 1.30% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMEE stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $53.75. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,595. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

